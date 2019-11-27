A snow globe will be a new feature of this year's St Wulfram's Church Christmas Tree Festival, which launches this evening (Wednesday).

The globe replaces the ice rink that was set up during the last tree festival in 2017.

It is "larger than life" with families able to go inside to "muck about", said Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of the church.

The church tree festival taking shape this week. (22681659)

Father Stuart said: "The biannual festival is a true celebration of the local community in Grantham's most iconic building. The festival includes well over 100 trees and despite not having the ice rink, is continuing to draw large crowds to see the amazing creations inside."

The Christmas tree festival will begin this evening with a torchlit procession from the Market Place to the church, beginning at 6pm.

All the lights adorning trees will be switched on during an opening ceremony.

The church tree festival taking shape this week. (22681543)

Father Stuart added: "The main feature of the festival is all the trees which are placed in the church. They are a true celebration of so many different community groups, schools and local businesses and so many people have really shown off their creative talents.

"The snow globe, like the ice rink and the toboggan run from last time, are just the icing on the cake."

The tree festival is open 10am till 9pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11am till 4pm on Sunday. A traditional Advent carol service will be held on Sunday at 6.30pm.

The Journal tree. (22681741)