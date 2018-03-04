Snow storm in Lincolnshire threatens Marie Curie daffodil appeal

The terminal illness charity Marie Curie has said that extreme weather conditions could hamper fund-raising efforts in Lincolnshire as it kicks off its biggest annual appeal.

The Great Daffodil Appeal, which launched on Thursday and runs throughout March, sees thousands of volunteer collectors across the UK hitting the streets to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in exchange for donations. But while the appeal is usually accompanied by the first signs of spring, heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures could mean that many volunteers are unable to make it to their collections and that would-be donors stay home rather than brave the high street.

With over 1,000 collections across the country at risk over the weekend, Marie Curie has estimated that it could potentially lose as much £400,000 in donations. Lincolnshire alone is set to lose over £8,000 as 19 collections are cancelled equating to 400 hours of nursing care.

In light of the extreme weather, the charity is highlighting the many ways to get involved in the appeal, which includes donating online and making a donation via text-to-donate (Text DAFF to 70111 to donate £5*). They are also reminding people to pick up their daffodil later in the month once the weather improves.

Lauren Alexander, Community fundraiser for Lincolnshire Marie Curie said: “We’re really excited to be kicking off this year’s appeal but the extreme weather is certainly proving a challenge. We are worried that it will have a significant impact on our fund-raising, so we want people to know that they can also donate online and via text. The money raised is vitally important to ensuring that as many people as possible can receive our nursing care.

“We hope that as many collections are able go ahead as possible but I know that our amazing volunteer collectors always go the extra mile for us, so I would also ask that they keep themselves safe and warm if there are extreme conditions where they are.”

Marie Curie says that this year’s appeal is urgently needed as one in four people currently don’t receive the care and support they need at the end of their life. The charity also warns that with the population getting older, demand on the charity’s services is set to increase.

The money raised from the appeal will help Marie Curie Nurses be there for more people living with a terminal illness. Marie Curie Nurses visit people in their own homes to give one-to-one care, and support those looking after them – helping families and carers to make the most of the time they have together. The charity also provides practical information and support, funds research and campaigns for more people to have access to high quality, personalised care wherever and whenever they need it.

Daffodil pins will, where possible, be available from volunteers on high streets across the country, Marie Curie shops, and stores including Superdrug, Spar, Poundworld, Hotter Shoes and Wyevale Garden Centres.

To find out more about the Great Daffodil Appeal, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call Lauren Alexander on 07525 801531 to book on to a hopefully warmer collection.

*Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate. Marie Curie will receive 98 per cent of your donation.