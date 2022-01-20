After not taking place last year, an annual event will be returning to Lincolnshire to celebrate the first signs of spring.

The annual Snowdrop and Aconite spectacular weekend will be taking place on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13 at Little Ponton Hall in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance service.

The gardens are set to open from 11am to 4pm each day, and will be full of white and yellow flowers as the first signs of Spring arrive.

Snowdrops (51872827)

Little Ponton Hall is situated in the South Lincolnshire countryside and each year in the early Spring, snowdrops appear around the river banks and aconites around the Church walk.

Home-made refreshments will be available, and the Church will also be open for people to visit.

Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome to come along, and the Greenhouse will also be open, and full of plants that are available to buy.

To find out more, visit: https://littlepontonhallgardens.org.uk/