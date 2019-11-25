'Snowflakes are sucking the life out of everything' says Grantham reader

Whatever has happened to the people of this country?

A few years ago you would never have believed it possible to get so many tulips into one small country.

There is a saying – sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never harm me.

Reader letter (14495147)

Well that one’s gone well out of the window as we seem now to be ruled by minority groups like the Hermann Goring division of the feminist movement, the PC brigade or even the ‘Remainers’.

Just as long as you can make enough noise and disruption, everyone else will be ignored or overruled.

It is, or soon will be, against the law to mention anyone’s colour, creed, sexual persuasion, religion and probably even hat size.

After the millions of lives lost in two World Wars by what was the youth of the time to keep this country free for all of us, and which would also include freedom of speech, it now seems that you cannot utterthe word male or female without someone throwing a hissy fit and having a nervous breakdown.

And do not even considerwhistling after anyone of the opposite sex, or come to think of it the same sex, unless you are completely sure you have access to an iron lung, a tin bucket and at least one roll of toilet tissue, and, just to be on the safe side, a tin hat.

If in my young days you approached a young lady with a proposition, depending on the proposition and depending on the young lady, it usually ended in one of three ways – acceptance of the proposition, a rejection of the proposition or a knee in the nuts, and that was it sorted and forgotten, but not now.

This country is full of snowflakes sucking the life out of absolutely everything.

Everyone seems insulted to hear their own name.

D. Drury

Barkston