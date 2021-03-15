Planning applications submitted to South Kesteven District Council this week are:

Grantham, S20/2062: Mr John Toole - outline for nine dwellings all with three-bedroom terraced houses at Walled Garden, Westbourne Place

Folkingham, S21/0203: Mr and Mrs Fred and Harriet Gibson - proposed development of three number new build dwellings with associated drive access and boundary treatments at Low Farm, Spring Lane

What the development could look like between Westgate and Greyfriars (42560175)

Barkston, S21/0261: Miss Robyn Scott - proposed drop curb to form new vehicular access at front of dwelling at Tagmoor, Main Road

Caythorpe Heath, S21/0319: Mrs Natalie Durney-Knight - upgrading of existing access to form new temporary construction access associated with the Lincoln to Ancaster Pipeline Scheme at land on the western edge of B6403 High Dyke, south east of Caythorpe Heath

Ancaster, S21/0320: Mrs Natalie Durney-Knight - upgrading of existing access to form new temporary construction access associated with the Lincoln to Ancaster Pipeline Scheme at land on the western edge of B6403 High Dyke, north west of Church Lane

Grantham, S21/0389: Mr and Mrs Edwards - the existing rear outbuildings are to be removed as per the original permission but no new extension is now required, a pair of double doors being fitted into the end wall instead. The small first floor window to be blocked in and one of the permitted rooflights is not now to be fitted at 17 Dudley Road

Harlaxton, S21/0391: Mr David Needham - Cherry - Crown reduction by approximately 30%. G1. Group of prunus - Crown lift of branches that are overhanging the footpath by approximately 3/4m at 36 High Street

Grantham, S21/0394: Mr David Watson - section 73 application for the removal of condition 1 (Temporary Permission/reinstatement of Land) of planning approval S16/0153 to allow for the permanent retention of single storey prefabricated nursery building at Toddle In Nursery, 22 Beacon Lane

Haconby, S21/0397: Mr and Mrs Portland - alterations including changes to fenestration and roof lights at Bakers Farm, Haconby Drove

Claypole, S21/0415: Andy Parker - erection of 16 affordable dwellings and associated infrastructure to land to the north of Doddington Lane

Corby Glen, S21/0417: Mr Paul Anderson - fell T2 - Sycamore at 1 Pridmore Road

Grantham, S21/0420: Mr Rahul Patel - partial demolition of social club, proposed two storey rear extension and roof extension; change of use from A4 drinking establishment and D2 assembly hall to C3 residential use to create 15 residential units, at 95A Westgate

Claypole, S21/0421: Mr Mark Sweet - change flat roof garage to a hip roof and new doors to both garages at 138 Main Street

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S21/0475: Joanne Chad - work to trees at The Chequers, Main Street