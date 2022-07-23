The Great Gonerby Social Club is holding a fun day in August.

The fun day, which will take place on Sunday August 28 at 2pm, will be a chance for visitors to meet the different clubs and societies that call the club home including the Pigeon Fanciers, Dominoes and Chess Clubs and the Aviation Society.

Steve Martin, who is involved with the club said: "The club has had significant improvements recently with the refurbishment of the members bar, the hall has been redecorated with a new floor laid and the terrace area is now spacious and offers a fantastic view across the village towards the Church."

The Great Gonerby Social Club will be holding a fun day on Sunday August 28. (58070735)

There will be an open taster session for The Great Gonerby Bowls Club and also an open pool and darts competitions across the day.

The hall will be host to a number of children's games throughout the afternoon, which includes traditional side stalls and games "held dear to the village from the days of the Gonerby Feast," added Steve.

Ice cream, real ale from local Brewery Zest, bakes and fresh Coffee from the heroes of lockdown who provided some refreshments to the Village during the peak of Covid will be on offer.

During the evening, there will be Rodeo Bucking bronco, a disco, BBQ, and live music from The Legacy, who are formerly known as Rough and Ready.

Across the event, Deborah Oswin will also be raising money for Cancer Research through the day, which you can donate to here.

For more information on how to book anything at the club you can contact Amy on 01476 564348 or message the Facebook page here.

Everyone is welcome to the fun day and it costs £1 for non-members.