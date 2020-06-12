A game of socially-distanced bingo will be held at Dysart Park in Grantham tomorrow (Saturday) for charity.

John Barwell, of Houghton Road, along with his children Yasmin, Connor and Evie, have already hosted two bingo games for residents along their street. They’ve raised £300, £150 of which was donated to Grantham Care Packages, but hope to hit the £500 milestone mark.

Tickets cost £2 for two games and can be purchased from the park entrance at 4pm ready for a 5pm start. Cash and a bottle of wine are up for grabs for the winners.