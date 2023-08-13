Grantham’s Oddfellows pay a visit to the seaside
A social group spent a day out to the seaside.
The Grantham branch of the Oddfellows went to view the lifeboats at Cromer and Sheringham.
Cromer was the first place the group paid a visit to see the Tamar Class lifeboat, an all-weather lifeboat that operates in the worst of sea conditions.
John Knowles, a member of the group, said: “We then took the short journey to Sheringham Lifeboat Station where we could see the newly acquired D Class Inshore Lifeboat.
“We were particularly interested in the D Class as it was the Oddfellows who provided finance for the purchase.
“Oddfellows have been closely associated with and supported Sheringham for well over fifty years.”