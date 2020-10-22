Plans have today (Thursday) been revealed for a block of social housing apartments on part of Grantham's Watergate car park.

The 24 one- and two-bedroom apartments are earmarked for land around 20 Swinegate by South Kesteven District Council, including the car park exit.

Also on the site currently are a historic garage site, derelict coach house and shop.

The site on which 24 social housing apartments could be built. (42828660)

In a letter posted to neighbouring properties this afternoon, a council officer said: "Our architects have designed what we believe is an exciting development of 24 one- and two-bedroom apartments for social housing, sensitive to the existing character of the surrounding area."

Back in March 2019, SKDC revealed plans for 15 "high quality townhouses" to be built on the car park, fronting Watergate.

The letter and site plan on show at the site for the 24 flats gives no indication of whether these plans are still in the pipeline, nor what lays in store for the car park.

The council is asking people to engage with it over the plans via an online survey. Although not yet available on the council's website, the letter advises members of the public can enter 'Swinegate redevelopment' into the search bar at www.southkesteven.gov.uk

Questions can also go to swinegatedevelopment@southkesteven.gov.uk

Site plan shows which land is earmarked for social housing apartments. (42828662)

Two public engagement events will be held for those who cannot access the internet. These will take place at the Guildhall in Grantham on Tuesday and Friday, October 30, between 9am and 6pm. Numbers will be limited to 13 in the room and face coverings must be worn.

"Visitors should therefore only attend if they have no other way of viewing the consultation material and should expect to wait during busy periods," the letter added.

A postal consultation pack can be requested by calling the council offices on 01476 406080.Plans for 15 houses to be built on Watergate car park