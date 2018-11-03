A plan for 14 homes on Harrowby Lane in Grantham has been submitted by the Nottingham Community Housing Association.

The organisation has applied to South Kesteven District Council to demolish an existing property at 81 Harrowby Lane and build the homes on a 0.38ha site there, which they say is characterised by overgrown shrubs to the front.

The application says the site received outline planning approval for eight houses and bungalows last year, all of which were much larger than the homes proposed in the current application. The previous application also sought a new access point to the site, whereas the new application retains the same access position.

“The homes will be a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership. This has been discussed with South Kesteven District housing department who are supportive of the development and keen to see the homes developed in order to provide much needed affordable homes in the district.”

“The development provides eight bungalows which will assist the district council in housing people who may have mobility issues, but do not see themselves as having a disability.”

The homes feature eight two bed homes as social housing and three two-bed and three three-bed homes as intermediate housing.

There would also be parking for 16 cars.

The application added: “The design with its semi-detached forms is similar to the neighbouring properties be they houses or bungalows.”