Social media went quackers when a lone duck waddled through Grantham Market Place.

Concerns were first raised after the female duck was spotted half a mile from the River Witham at Wyndham Park on Saturday by itself.

One post on the Grantham Area Animal Welfare Group said: "She doesn't seem injured but just found it strange for a duck to be this far from the river."

A duck in the marketplace. (52807420)

But Josephine Allen who runs shoe stall Noble Boutique on the Market Place was quick to ease people's worries.

She said: "I run the shoe stall Noble Boutique and she was next to me all day.

"She ate well throughout the day. She had seed given by my partner and bread given by passers-by. She's not injured and can fly. Someone chased her away she flew off but came back 20 minutes later. She seemed perfectly healthy and strangely at ease despite all the activity."

A duck in the marketplace. (52807414)