A survey answered by more than 1,000 tenants and residents has revealed they are happy with their landlord.

South Kesteven District Council sought the views of its tenants and residents across a variety of tenures.

The April survey found 83% of respondents were satisfied with the overall housing service, 80% were happy with the quality of their homes, 86% were happy with their neighbourhood, 82% see rent as value for money and 88% were satisfied as to how their anti-social behaviour complaint was dealt with.

Cabinet member for housing, Nick Neilson, told last week’s cabinet meeting: “We are doing a really effective job. We have also from the responses given come up with four remedial actions.”

Measures included merging the housing improvement and repairs team to make them work more efficiently. Tenants will also be given more flexible appointment times, including weekends and evenings, with them being notified that officials are on their way.

Council deputy leader Kelham Cooke said in his eight years as councillor he has received only a handful of complaints about SKDC housing, but many compliments. Coun Neilson added the (STAR) survey would be done again in two to three years, after changes are made, which is faster than the five years typical of local government.