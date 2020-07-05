Home   News   Article

Socially distanced handover for new president of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:05, 05 July 2020

The new president of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club received an unusual welcome ceremony last week.

The current president Deborah Wylie (pictured, right), handed over the chain of office to incoming president Anita Askenlast week, while maintaining a safe distance.

It is the first Rotary club to hand over the presidential chain-of-office before the official date of July 1.

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE