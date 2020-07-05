Socially distanced handover for new president of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club
Published: 07:05, 05 July 2020
The new president of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club received an unusual welcome ceremony last week.
The current president Deborah Wylie (pictured, right), handed over the chain of office to incoming president Anita Askenlast week, while maintaining a safe distance.
It is the first Rotary club to hand over the presidential chain-of-office before the official date of July 1.
