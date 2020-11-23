A Bottesford-based cracker manufacturer has developed a novel socially-distanced cracker to help families maintain Covid-19 guidelines this Christmas.

Simply Crackers, based in Longhedge Lane, came up with the unique idea after hearing from a young boy who was sad that he would not be able to sit with his grandparents this Christmas but wanted to keep one tradition going.

Managing director Geine Pressendo, who took over the company in 2010 with husband Tony, knew that it was something that they needed to create.