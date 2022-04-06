A chief executive of a local society is stepping down for personal reasons.

The Grantham Canal Society has recently announced that its CEO, David Lyneham-Brown will be stepping down, due to personal reasons.

David has held the position since 2006 and has been an avid campaigner for the society, making significant contribution to the Grantham Canal over three decades, something that was recognised when he was bestowed honorary vice president of the society.

CEO David Lyneham-Brown pictured here with some of the Grantham Canal Society members during the opening of Lock 15 in 2019 (55895565)

The driving force behind Grantham Navigation Association, David spearheaded the restoration of Hickling Basin to include the stretch of canal to the Leicestershire boundary. This included three new swing bridges and dredging, allowing for a commercial trip-boat to operate on this section upon completion in 1994.

David has been central, devoting his energies to the Grantham Canal Society, previously the Grantham Canal Restoration Society, since the merger of this with the Grantham Navigation Association.

More recently, David could be found at the centre of celebrations to mark the opening of locks 14 and 15. This followed years of planning and restoration under his leadership.

On his resignation and continuing to support the society’s work in a capacity as ambassador and member, David said: "I wish you the society all the very best for the future and will retain my interest."

Everyone at the Grantham Canal Society is saddened at the news but pleased they will continue to benefit from his knowledge and support.