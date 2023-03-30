An arts society is holding an event centred around one of the great English poets.

The Arts Society Grantham is hosting a three-session study day entitled 'Michael Howard: William Wordsworth: His Legacy in Art and Poetry' on April 25.

It will run from 10.30am until around 3pm at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom

A study day piece of art from Rob Adams. (63286205)

A sandwich lunch will be included and tickets cost £30 per person.

The lecture will use Wordsworth's poetry as a springboard to explore how artists and poets have used their art to bring back to us the gift of child-like wonder, delight and amazement at the world and our place within it.

The artists and poets to be discussed will include Blake, Constable, Turner and Hockney; Wordsworth, Yeats, Emily Dickinson and Ted Hughes.

There are still places left, so if you would like to take part - and bring a friend - visit www.theartssocietygrantham.org.uk

Download a booking form from the site. The closing date is April 11.