The Arts Society Grantham to host event on William Wordsworth
An arts society is holding an event centred around one of the great English poets.
The Arts Society Grantham is hosting a three-session study day entitled 'Michael Howard: William Wordsworth: His Legacy in Art and Poetry' on April 25.
It will run from 10.30am until around 3pm at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom
A sandwich lunch will be included and tickets cost £30 per person.
The lecture will use Wordsworth's poetry as a springboard to explore how artists and poets have used their art to bring back to us the gift of child-like wonder, delight and amazement at the world and our place within it.
The artists and poets to be discussed will include Blake, Constable, Turner and Hockney; Wordsworth, Yeats, Emily Dickinson and Ted Hughes.
There are still places left, so if you would like to take part - and bring a friend - visit www.theartssocietygrantham.org.uk
Download a booking form from the site. The closing date is April 11.