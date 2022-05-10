Families had a fantastic time at a Grantham society's Easter party.

On Sunday, May 8, The Grantham Disabled Children Society held its belated Easter party for members.

More than 80 members attended the event at Grantham Masonic Hall, where they were entertained by live music provided by the Millennium Roadshow Mobile Disco.

Jake Ballie and Batman (56566760)

Grantham's very own Batman also made a surprise visit to the event, spending time speaking to each family and posing for photos.

There was a raffle to help raise money for future group events and a hot buffet was provided for everyone to enjoy.

Each member received an Easter egg before they left, which were kindly donated to the group.

The disco taking place (56566739)

The trustees would like to thank Mark and Elaine Toomey for producing the buffet, Millennium Disco, Batman and their family members who assisted the trustees in running the event.

The Society is now planning more social events which will be held throughout the remaining year.

If you know of a family who has a child with additional needs, and they would like to join the society, please contact the trustees via their Facebook information page or Twitter.

Marcus Dixon and Batman (56566757)