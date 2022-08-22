Grantham Singers are getting set to start their new season of rehearsals on Monday, September 5.

The society, which was founded 70 years ago by the late Geoff Winter and remains as popular as ever, specialises in choral singing in four-part harmony.

Its repertoire includes everything - from Gilbert and Sullivan to more modern popular music.

Grantham Singers - A Night at the Musicals (58793597)

After the success of its show ‘A Night at the Musicals’ which took place at the Guildhall Arts Centre in early March 2020, the singers are now looking forward to building on that.

With the pandemic performances were interrupted, but the members continued with some Zoom singing sessions and met occasionally in person, including for coffee mornings.

They are now looking forward to returning as a group with a planned programme of music confirmed and which is certain to delight all tastes, from Gilbert and Sullivan through to many other popular musicals.

If you are interested in joining or just finding out more, go along to a rehearsal or contact the secretary Diane Hale by email at halediane@yahoo.co.uk

The Grantham Singers rehearse on Monday evenings from 7.30pm to 9pm, in the Shepherd Room, at Christchurch on Finkin Street.