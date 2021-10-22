A society will hold a yard sale tomorrow with plenty of bargains up for grabs.

Grantham Dramatic Society is holding a 'Yard Sale' on Saturday 23 October to raise funds for the society and create space in their premises.

The sale will be open from 9.00am with lots of bargains up for grabs and will run until at least 2.00pm.

The dramatic society is based at 85 Westgate, image via Google Streetview. (52531275)

The sale will be held at the Dramatic Society premises on 85 Westgate, with the entrance being to the right of Petticoats Vintage Tearoom.

There is vehicle access at the rear for the collection of purchased items, but no parking is available.

Items on offer include furniture items, including chairs, tables, sofas, armchairs, desks and office chairs.

There will also be coffee tables, bookcases, mirrors and artwork.

In the clothing department, women's and men's options will be on offer, as well as shoes and various accessories.

Adult and children's books, DVDs, bric-a-brac and more will also be on offer.

Society vice-chairperson, Helen Pack, said: "We've acquired all kinds of things over the years, from stage shows, the day-to-day running of the group, and through donations.

"For example we've recently had a lot of modern women's clothes donated, which prompted our sale.

"As a registered charity, all proceeds will go towards the running of the society which is much needed after Covid has made us miss out on several productions and fundraising opportunities.

We're in the midst of refurbishing our new premises and so we have a lot of work to fund!

"There are lots of low-priced items and we hope people will support us."