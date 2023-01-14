A lecture on the Bayeux Tapestry is being held by a local society.

On January 17, members of the Arts Society Grantham and their guests can enjoy their first lecture of the year with Timothy Wilcox, entitled ‘The Bayeux Tapestry: 950 Years of Propaganda, Intrigue and Spin’.

The lecture looks not only at its creation, but also at its more amazing afterlife as Napoleon, Hitler and advocates of women’s rights each laid claim to it.

A fluent French speaker, Timothy Wilcox brings a lifetime’s interest in Anglo-French relations to bear on a famous object set to become even more celebrated as it enters its next, surprising chapter.

Tea and coffee will be available from 9.50am and the lecture runs from 11am until noon.

The venue is the lecture theatre in the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham.

If you are interested in signing up, email membership@theartssocietygrantham.org.uk, and you will be granted free entry for one lecture.