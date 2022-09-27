A furniture company donated a sofa to a family after a flat fire caused the loss of many possessions.

Honeypot Furniture, a company based in Colsterworth, wanted to help Jessica Musson and her family after a fire broke out at their flat in Kinoulton Court, Grantham, in March 2021.

Following the fire, a fundraiser and collection of food, clothing and other items was set up by Kirsty Keaveney to help Jessica get back on her feet, as she had "lost everything" in the fire.

Honeypot Furniture donated a sofa to Jessica Musson and her family. (59590357)

The team at Honeypot Furniture got in touch with Jessica to see how they could help her after the fire, and have now delivered a sofa to the family, which Jessica described as "perfect".

Jessica said: "We are very grateful and so happy with our new sofa, it has helped us out massively and we couldn’t thank everyone at Honeypot Furniture enough.

"We’re finding the sofa very comfy and soft, it's perfect for our home!"

Honeypot Furniture donated a sofa to Jessica Musson and her family. (59590326)

"We're looking forward to styling the sofas with cushions to match our front room."

Matthew Rhodes, marketing and sales manager at Honeypot Furniture, said: "After hearing about Jessica's story we felt compelled to help out. Being a furniture company, we know sofas are at the heart of any home.

"It makes us extremely happy to know we have helped Jessica and her family out. We wish them all the best with the future and hope they make lots of happy memories on their new Belfast Sofa."

Jessica's two children are happy with the new sofa. (59590360)

Jessica added that her two children are "absolutely loving their new sofas".