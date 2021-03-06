A request for screening opinion for a proposed solar farm on land within the Belvoir Estate has been submitted.

The proposed solar farm, together with associated equipment and infrastructure, would be situated on approximately 135 acres of agricultural land to the south west of Easthorpe Lane, Muston.

The ground-mounted solar farm, with an anticipated delivered capacity of up to 49.9MW, would be located to the north of Belvoir Castle, between Redmile, Bottesford, Muston and Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

A map from the application shows the proposed site for the solar farm. (44880717)

According to an agricultural land classification survey, around 0.7 hectares of the site in the north-western corner was graded as grade two, with the remainder of the Muston site classified as grade three B, which does not constitute the “best and most versatile” agricultural land.

The construction period would be approximately six months, and the land woould return to agricultural use in 40 years with the solar farm decommissioned.

A similar potential project on the Belvoir Estate was touted back in August 2020, which would see 250,000 solar panels covering 250 acres on land to the north west of Barkestone-le-Vale. However, Green Farm Solar Park is yet to submit a planning application for such a development.

Plans were approved last month for a 49.9MW solar farm on land south of A1 near Foston, also on agricultural land graded as three B, which will be returned to agricultural uses in 40 years.