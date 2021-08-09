A sold out crowd enjoyed good music and good weather at a charity festival raising money for Cancer Research UK.
Knipfest was held on Saturday at Woodnook, home of Kesteven Rugby Club, and featured seven local acts.
With last year's edition of Knipfest cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival returned in style for the 11th time.
Seven acts took to the stage, including: Chloe Lorentzen, The Element, Crazy Ape, The Hound Dogs, That ‘80s Rock Show , Whiskey Rebellion and The Extones.
Also on offer was a bar, creative food stalls and family entertainment.
Since its foundation in 2009, Knipfest has annually paid tribute to Julie Copley, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010 aged 41.
In that time, the festival has raised well over £160,000 for Cancer Research, St Barnabas Hospice and Dove Hospice in Melton Mowbray.