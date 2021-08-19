A Grantham soldier who served in Afghanistan has said his colleagues "did not die in vain" as the Taliban takes control of Kabul.

Kiel Stewart spent more than six months serving in Afghanistan with the Royal Engineer Regiment in 2012 on the bomb disposal team.

He said his thoughts are with his former colleagues after news broke that Taliban fighters had taken over the capital Kabul on Sunday and have continued to surge through the country following the withdrawal of US and British forces.

Kiel Stewart (50379987)

Kiel, 35, said: "I had the pleasure of working with some great blokes. Unfortunately some of them didn't make it back, some suffered from PTSD and a few have since taken their own lives.

"To see Afghanistan back in the hands of the Taliban is a tough pill to swallow. However the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice did not die in vain.

"They fought for our country and did so with honour. I am proud to have served my country."

Kiel Stewart served in Afghanistan in 2012. (50380298)

Kiel now lives on Barrowby Gate with his fiancée and their one-year-old daughter. He has set up his own landscape gardening business 'KS Gardens' after leaving the army reserves two months ago and spending eight years in the regular army.

News of the takeover has brought back tough memories from his tour in Afghanistan, where he nearly lost his life after a bomb exploded underneath the vehicle he was driving.

He said: "We had just been to locate another bomb and were driving back to base in an armoured vehicle called a Mastiff.

The Taliban had planted another IED (improvised explosive devices) which detonated as we drove over it.

Kiel Stewart served in Afghanistan in 2012. (50380276)

The Mastiff is designed in such a way to take the blast and push it outwards.

All of us there would have been killed if we'd been travelling in any other vehicle."

Despite some harrowing experiences, Kiel is proud of what his team achieved.

He continued: "We helped the local people with infrastructure, construction, education and training. We helped to build schools, hospitals, wells and trained their army.

"We went out there to do a job and to make the country better and we did."