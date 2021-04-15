A soldier is on target to set a world record by walking 26 miles a day for 30 days.

Private Richard Lake, of the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham, embarked on the mammoth challenge last month and has been clocking up the miles with a Bergen rucksack weighing 28kg on his back.

He is raising funds for Detecting for Veterans and Battle Back Golf, a military initiative to support wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

Richard Lake with Craig Tait, right, and David Lake, left.

He had just completed his 25th marathon day yesterday (Thursday) having covered a total distance of 664.64 miles.

He said: “I feel amazing. My body and legs feel strong and I’m feeling mentally very strong. Even my feet are in good condition.”

Richard is aiming to complete his final marathon on Tuesday, at Price & Sons Funeral Directors, in Castlegate, at 5.30pm.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Richard-lake-5