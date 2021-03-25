A soldier is attempting to set a world record by walking 26 miles a day for 30 days.

Private Richard Lake, of the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham, is aiming to walk 26.2 miles per day with a Bergen rucksack weighing 28kg while raising £5,000 for two military charities.

If he finishes, Richard will become the first person in the world to complete such a challenge.

Richard Lake set off from Price & Sons Funeral Directors. (45418319)

The 26-year-old set off on his mammoth challenge from Price & Sons Funeral Directors, in Castlegate, on Monday morning.

He said: “I am raising funds for Detecting for Veterans, which is run by Jason Price, of Price & Son Funeral Directors. The group supports veterans who have complex PTSD through metal detecting. This also helps with their rehabilitation.

“I am also fund-raising for Battle Back Golf, a military initiative designed to utilise the sport of golf to support wounded, injured and sick service personnel.”

Richard was inspired to take up the challenge after his close family friend Simon Auckland suffered a life-changing injury in 2015 which ended his military career and permanently changed his life.

Richard added: “I am from Grantham myself. I joined the British Army in 2016 and due to my own mental health I was put on a bar from service until February 2019 after I attempted suicide.

“I am hoping to raise the profile of both these great support groups so that serving personnel and veterans can see that there is help for them.”

Richard plans to walk along Grantham Canal each day before finally completing his challenge next month.

To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Richard-lake-5