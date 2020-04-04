The Zarafa Group has submitted plans to develop a two-acre site near Springfield Road in Grantham.

The development, accessed from Hanbury Avenue, would see the erection of an industrial unit with associated ancillary offices, service yard and car parking.

Zarafa is a height solutions service, specialising in suspended access and fall protection to allow people to work at height. It has been operating for over 40 years.

The proposed industrial building off Springfield Road. (32783945)

Zarafa Group currently has a facility on the Alma Park Industrial Estate in the town, with the lease expiring in 2021. Located to the south-west of the town, the new site will have good connections to the A1.

The applicant wrote: “The proposed scheme represents a substantial investment to the area by Zarafa Group and will help to promote and support employment growth and stimulate economic regeneration to the area, cohesive with regional and local aspirations.

“The design seeks to minimise the impact on its surroundings; providing an opportunity for the development of an attractive, contemporary and suitable building, that is fit for purpose and safe for all to use.

“All design proposals contained within this report have been developed to meet the required design and sustainability polices of South Kesteven District Council.”

