Some Grantham schools will not reopen on June 1
Published: 11:23, 26 May 2020
| Updated: 11:25, 26 May 2020
A number of primary schools in Grantham will not to re-open on Monday over fears for the safety of their pupils and teachers.
The governing board at Harrowby Infant School and National Junior School have notified parents yesterday (Monday) of their decision not to reopen on June 1.
It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed plans to get young children back to school by June 1.
