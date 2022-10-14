In this month's column, Citizens Advice helps prevent ticket-buyers becoming fraud victims. They write:

Q My friends and I want to go see a gig.

We’ve found some really cheap tickets online from a website, which we might purchase, but I’m not sure if they’re genuine. How can I check whether the website is legitimate and the tickets sold are legal?

A It’s good that you’ve taken the time to think before making a purchase.

Some ticketing sites look real, but are fraudulent websites, which will take your money, but not give you your tickets.

There are some ways, which you can check if any event tickets are real:

looking at the type of tickets sold – be suspicious if they are for events that have sold out or haven’t officially gone on sale. You can often find out when tickets go on sale from press, radio or TV promotions;

looking at feedback about the website or company - enter its name into a search engine to see if there are comments from buyers about whether they have received tickets;

checking contact details for the website - there should be a landline phone number and a full postal address. Avoid using the site if there is only a PO box address and mobile phone number, as it could be difficult to get in touch after you buy tickets. These addresses and phone numbers are easy to change and difficult to trace;

use a site that has a red, black and white kitemark provided by the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR), the self-regulatory body for the entertainment ticket industry. You can find a full list of STAR’S members on their website.

If you think you’ve bought a ticket from a scam website, you should report it to the police. You can also report it via the action fraud website, at www.actionfraud.police.uk

You may not get your money back, but you can try and prevent this site being used by others.

You can also contact the professional associations for ticket sellers, so they are aware and can prevent this happening again.

If you would like any further information about any this, or any other consumer issue, please do not hesitate to pick up the phone and call Adviceline on 0808 278 7996 to speak to a trained adviser.

We are here to help you find a way forward.