A build up of soot has been blamed for the start of a fire at a property near Grantham last night.

Firefighters from Grantham, Brant Broughton and Notts Fire and Rescue were called to the scene on Barnby Lane, Claypole, shortly after 9.30pm.

The fire caused heat and smoke damage to a log burner and flue.

Three fire crews attended a fire at a property in Claypole.

The crews removed the ashes and used a fan to ventilate the property.