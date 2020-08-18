Grantham girl makes and sells shooting stars for charity
Published: 10:31, 18 August 2020
Eight-year-old Sophia Lam has been getting creative to raise money for charity.
Sophia has been creating colourful ‘shooting stars’ and exchanging them for donations to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
So far, Sophia has raised over £50, with plenty of orders still in the pipeline.
Read moreGranthamHuman Interest
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)