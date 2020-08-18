Eight-year-old Sophia Lam has been getting creative to raise money for charity.

Sophia has been creating colourful ‘shooting stars’ and exchanging them for donations to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

So far, Sophia has raised over £50, with plenty of orders still in the pipeline.

Sophia Lam has been creating shooting stars for charity (40070941)

