Home   News   Article

Grantham girl makes and sells shooting stars for charity

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 10:31, 18 August 2020

Eight-year-old Sophia Lam has been getting creative to raise money for charity.

Sophia has been creating colourful ‘shooting stars’ and exchanging them for donations to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

So far, Sophia has raised over £50, with plenty of orders still in the pipeline.

Sophia Lam has been creating shooting stars for charity (40070941)
Sophia Lam has been creating shooting stars for charity (40070941)

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Matthew Taylor

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE