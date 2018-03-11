Sophie gears up for the marathon

A former Grantham woman is gearing up to take on the London Marathon next month in memory of her grandparents.

Sophie Tucker, 22, is hoping to raise £500 for CoppaFeel, a charity dedicated to raising awareness of breast cancer in both women and men, in memory of her two grandmothers who lost their fight with breast cancer.

She is also running as a tribute to her mum who is currently fighting the disease.

Sophie, who used to attend Kesteven and Grantham Girls School, said: “This is a cause close to my heart as my mother, who lives in Grantham, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and has since undergone all the necessary treatment and is winning her battle against the disease, which meant that she could be there to see my graduation and watch my brother gain an impressive set of GCSE results.

“Unfortunately both my grandmothers lost their fight to cancer and so I am hoping to make them all proud by raising awareness of the importance of being proactive in checking our bodies as well as raising as much money as possible.”

It will be the first time that Sophie, who has been a keen runner since the age of 12, competing in track, cross county and road races for Grantham Athletics Club, has taken part in a full marathon, having already completed a couple of half marathons.

Sophie, who works at a law firm in London, added: “I jumped at the chance of entering my name into the Grantham Athletic Club (GAC) draw – the club is awarded one place in the event and so they draw out of a hat – I was over the moon to win the place. I have been used to running around four or five times a week and so it has been hard to increase my weekly mileage.”

For information, visit: www.coppafeel.org. To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sophia-tucker