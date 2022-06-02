Grantham soprano Helen Winter is holding a promenade concert to raise money for Parkinson's UK.

The concert will be held on Saturday June 18 at St Wulfram's Church, and alongside raising money for charity, it will be in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Helen Winter, organiser behind the concert, said:"My dad started most of the music events in Grantham as they used to call him Mr Music Man.

Helen Winter (13602086)

"In the 60s he started the promenade concert and I remember as a kid going to them in the 70s.

"We don't have all that much music in the town anymore and what I thought would be nice is hold this concert and celebrate British music.

"We will be doing well known hymns and also some lighter items such as Sound of Music medley which the audience can sing a long to."

Helen's father, who originally started the promenade concerts died four years ago, and when the concert takes place would have been his 90th birthday.

She added: "With dad's 90th birthday and the 70th anniversary of the Queen, it is nice to celebrate both."

The concert which will be raising money for Parkinson's UK is in tribute to Helen's father who died of the disease.

The Winter's Singers who will be performing will be rehearsing at St Wulfram's at 2pm on the day, where people are free to watch and enjoy a buffet.

The concert will begin at 7pm.

All ages are welcome, and tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for OAP's and students.

If you would like to find out more about the concert or how to get tickets, you can find out here.