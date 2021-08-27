A new immersive sound walk for Grantham will bring stories about the history of the town's high street to life.

The experience has been created by Sandra Kazlauskaite to help people discover the stories behind the town’s historic centre during Heritage Open Days, which takes place from September 10 to 19.

Historic England has been working with the National Trust and Sound UK to bring hidden histories and stories to life across six High Street Heritage Action Zones. Grantham High Street Sound Walk is part of a series of self-guided, immersive sound walks to take listeners "on a journey of discovery".

Sandra Kazlauskaite walks through St Peter's Hill. Photo: Emm Nunn (50643639)

Sandra’s sound walk guides listeners through St Peter’s Hill and Westgate to unearth hidden histories and discover their transformation over time. Listeners can walk the route, supported by an illustrated map, at their own pace.

The audio incorporates a collage of aural histories, archives and local residents’ memories to tell a story about the histories of the high street. It explores how Grantham’s high street - a space of socialising and cultural exchange - has transformed over time, and questions what has been forgotten during the process of change.

The Grantham sound walk will be available to download for free. More information on the downloads here.

Sandra Kazlauskaite in Market Place. Photo: Emm Nunn (50643637)

Ellen Harrison, head of creative programmes and campaigns, Historic England, said: “We hope our High Street Sound Walks will enable people to slow down, pause and reflect, and to experience their familiar environment in a new way. The audio walk aims to connect listeners with the people and places, past and present, that have made their local high street what it is today, transforming the everyday into something enlightening and new.”

Sandra added: “Through conversations with local residents and historical research, the walk will aim to amplify the hidden, buried, the wonderful and the imagined - the local historical heritage that has and continues to serve as a (silent) symphony accompanying the sounds of the present.”

The six sound walks are centred on Grantham (Lincolnshire), Redruth (Cornwall), Hull (Yorkshire), Great Yarmouth (Norfolk), Barrow (Cumbria), and Reading (Berkshire).

Sandra Kazlauskaite walks through St Wulfram's. Photo: Emm Nunn (50643634)

High Street Sound Walks is a commission by Historic England, National Trust and Heritage Open Days with support from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery and produced by Sound UK. It is part of the High Streets Heritage Action Zones Cultural Programme, led by Historic England, which aims to make high streets more attractive, engaging and vibrant places for people to live, work and spend time.

Sandra Kazlauskaite talks to youngesters in the town. Photo: Emm Nunn (50643641)

Sandra Kazlauskaite admires St Wulfram's Church. Photo: Emm Nunn (50643628)