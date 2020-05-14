A fortnightly newsletter and an on-ine arts guide have been launched by staff at Grantham Guildhall and Stamford Arts Centres.

During the Coronavirus lockdown there has been an explosion of online activity from national organisations presenting streamed arts and cultural performances. The team at South Kesteven District Council says it is keen to share these to engage and entertain existing customers and residents across the district.

There is plenty to choose from, stretching from the National Theatre’s regular streamed productions, including ‘One Man Two Guvnors’ and ‘Treasure Island’, to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical theatre performances of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.