South Kesteven boosted by third phase of county broadband programme

Rural parts of South Kesteven will be targeted in the third phase of the Lincolnshire Broadband Programme.

The phase, which has just begun and will continue until December 2018, aims to deliver broadband to 97 per cent of Lincolnshire homes by then.

South Kesteven District Council has stumped up £500,000 towards the £28 million scheme which received £14 million from central government, £10 million from Lincolnshire County Council and £4 million from the county’s district councils.

SKDC says in 2013 fewer than two-thirds of district homes had access to superfast broadband (i.e. download speeds of more than 24 megabits per second). That figure has now exceeded 93 per cent, with more coming online every week.

Phase one upgraded more than 21,000 properties across South Kesteven, while phase two, due for completion this year, will connect another 2,000 mostly rural or very rural homes across the district.

Almost two-thirds of these homes will have fibre optic connections all the way to the home, rather than the nearest street cabinet, allowing for faster speeds in future.

SKDC deputy leader Coun Kelham Cooke said: “Superfast broadband is no longer a luxury, it’s an essential part of everyday life for us all. It is a key factor in making our district a great place in which to live, work and invest.

“I’m delighted that our investment of more than £500,000 has helped accelerate the rollout so that as many residents and businesses as possible can be connected for work and pleasure.”

For the latest broadband news, to check your current speed, or to sign up to receive a regular newsletter, go to www.onlincolnshire.org