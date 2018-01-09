South Kesteven car park electric charging points plans

Electric car parking points look set to be installed in “appropriate” council-owned car parks across South Kesteven.

A council report said this would show “the Council’s commitment to lead by example and take the initiative by investing in new technology for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.”

In 2013, SKDC declared Grantham town centre an Air Quaslity Management Area and in 2040 the government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

The district has few vehicle charging points and a vehicle charging infrastructure could be introduced at council-owned off-street parking sites. Studies and site surveys are also being undertaken to find suitable sites for dual stations allowing two vehicles to be charged at the same time.

These would cost up to £18,000 each, though the report detailed a £12,000 fast charge unit that with related costs would total £14,759.

“It is our intention to evaluate the most appropriate scheme in order to maximise the external financial support. This includes approaching third parties and vehicle manufacturers to seek their support.”

However, some funding would come from the council’s vehicle replacement programme and user fees.

SKDC’s cabinet when it met yesterday was recommended approve charging plans in principle and give members Dr Peter Moseley and Nick Robins delegated authority to implement a scheme.

Deputy council leader Kelham Cook commented this week: “Great to read our plans to install Electric charging points in numerous car parks across @southkesteven. Our manifesto pledge to become more environmentally minded is moving forward!”