South Kesteven Community Hub answers 2,000th request for help during coronavirus lockdown

By Graham Newton
Published: 16:18, 19 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:20, 19 June 2020

South Kesteven District Council’s Community Hub has hit a major milestone by answering its 2,000th request for help during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The hub acts as a bridge between residents of South Kesteven’s towns and villages who need help, and those who want to offer help.

About 1,500 volunteers have contacted the hub and are actively supporting vulnerable residents, working with 55 registered voluntary groups.

