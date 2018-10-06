The leader of South Kesteven District Council has demanded urgent action over what can be done to help hundreds of council tenants who have faulty boilers.

Coun Matthew Lee called for a “full plan as to what is done” at last Thursday’s meeting of the full council.

He told the meeting: “We will seek to expedite a resolution to this problem.”

His move follows Labour group leader Phil Dilks asking Nick Neilson, the cabinet member for housing, if council officials had written to boiler supplier Worcester Bosch about the issue.

During last winter, 333 council tenants reported frozen condensate pipes.

Coun Dilks said officers at last month’s governance & audit committee gave a “rather complacent report saying it would take up to 20 years to fix the problem.”

He also said the pipes don’t work for just a few days, they failed on the coldest days of the year, affecting some vulnerable people.

Members have been told the problem stems from a design fault but despite spending thousands with Worcester Bosch, officers had yet to write to Worcester Bosch, wanting to know what it is doing about the problem.

“If thousands are installed to manufacturer’s instruction, then we have a claim.”

Coun Neilson replied: “I can confirm we would expect the boilers would have been fitted to manufacturer’s instruction.”

He did not know if a letter has been sent to Worcester Bosch, but he promised to find out.

However, Coun Ian Stokes said he knew of some homes where manufacturer instructions were not followed.

Before Coun Lee made his move, Coun Peter Stephens said: “We should put this at the top of our priorities. These are vulnerable people.”