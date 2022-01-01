In spite of the challenging and unpredictable era is which we live, the past year has seen our community really come together, embracing the vaccination programme and adjusting the way we live to protect ourselves and our loved one, says Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council.

It has not been easy for any of us, but I have been extremely proud of the community spirit in and around Grantham, as well as the extensive work of SKDC to support those whose lives or businesses have been so heavily impacted by the pandemic.

SKDC distributed around £68,000 in community grants in 2021 to support local groups and projects across the District, including providing a yurt for the Foxdale horse therapy centre in Heydour and new equipment for Grantham Arts. We have also put to work over £250,000 across the District as part of the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, which is helping us host events and launch campaigns to promote our high streets, including a range of Christmas performances in Grantham town centre this month.

Coun Kelham Cooke (49817041)

The town centre is also set to benefit massively from the £5.5million Future High Streets Fund, which will improve over 13,000 square metres of public space to increase pedestrian access and convert empty retail premises into new homes. Additionally, our £1.3million Heritage Action Zone project will restore historic Grantham buildings and utilise vacant spaces to boost the local economy.

In other great news, we were successful in achieving another Green Flag award for Wyndham Park, as well as achieving the same status for Queen Elizabeth Park for the first time. Our excellent parks and green spaces have become invaluable to our community in recent years as venues for staying healthy, connecting with nature, and seeing friends and family.

There is so much to be optimistic about and I look forward to another year of projects and plans in every corner of the District, of which many will undoubtedly benefit Grantham and neighbouring areas. I hope you all had an excellent a Christmas and I wish you the happiest of New Years.