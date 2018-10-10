A leading Grantham Conservative councillor has accused an Independent of having a ‘personal vendetta’ against an SKDC communications chief.

Coun Helen Goral made the claim as Deepings Independent Ashley Baxter asked last week’s meeting of the full council if his appointment “represents good procurement practice.”

Coun Baxter noted SKDC pays the CEO Aidan Rave a package of around £145K but he manages staff. By contrast, the consultant is paid a similar sum but he manages no staff.

Coun Goral, the cabinet member for growth and communications, replied that Coun Baxter had communicated with Mr Rave, his assistant and herself about the issue. She said: “How many emails before the conversation gets boring?”

SKDC was committed to improving how it operated and consultants were used as part of that process.

She added: “What I won’t have is what seems to be a personal vendetta against a member of our officer team and brings a large amount of value. I do believe its value for money to continue to use consultants where applicable.”

Coun Baxter responded: “When I’m accused of personal vendettas, it’s a way of fobbing people off. I’m not identifying anyone by name.”

However, in a July press release, he named the consultant as Adrian Smith.

After last week’s meeting, Coun Baxter told the Journal he has no vendettas, it is about how money is spent.