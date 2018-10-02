South Kesteven Councillor says 'Dob in your neighbour'

A top opposition councillor has called on people to ‘dob in their neighbour’ to combat housing or benefits fraud.

Labour group leader Phil Dilks made the comment as South Kesteven councillors discussed a rise in ‘whistleblowing’ to the council, up from 11 allegations in 2015-16, to 15 in 2016-17 and 19 in 2017-18.

In the last year, eight such allegation concerned benefits, three false tenancy, two operating a business without permission and others covered Right to Buy fraud, tenancy breaches, sub letting, neighbour disputes, planning and selling a home to a family member to avoid care home fees.

Coun Dilks told governance and audit committee it was “perhaps encouraging” numbers are increasing, though he accepted some allegations are unfounded.

He further said that if a neighbour knew someone was claiming benefits they should not claim, “I hope they would shop them.”

Sub-letting council houses was also “really serious” as it was sub-letting to “someone not worthy and maybe depriving a family who needs it more.”

But Conservative councillor Peter Stephens, who this year was ‘dobbed in’ by a nearby resident concerning “unauthorised” work at his Old Somerby home, warned whistleblowing was a good way to “embarrass your neighbour.” He also said: “It’s a reminder of a communist state.”

Council officers said once complaints are received through a council hotline, SKDC makes inquiries but it doesn’t always receive enough information to take action, and some complaints may be ‘vexatious.’

Their report to last week’s meeting said the council was “vulnerable to the risks of fraud and corruption” but it has robust measures in place.

A counter fraud strategy has been reviewed to include Right To Buy Procedures, including forms on money laundering. The council is developing a Fraud Risk Register and has an action plan focussing on Right to Buy, Housing Tenancy, Business Rates, Procurement, Contract Management and Identity Fraud.

SKDC also works with agencies, including the Police, as part of a Lincolnshire Counter Fraud Partnership.

Staff are also being further trained to help detect fraud. A dedicated webpage on the SKDC website will inform the public of the types of fraud and its implications, including the latest scams, also advising

how they can protect themselves.