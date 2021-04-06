South Kesteven District Council appoints new deputy chief executive and housing director

South Kesteven District Council has appointed a new deputy chief executive and a new director of housing.

Alan Robinson is the new deputy chief executive, joining from West Lindsey District Council where he was director of corporate services. Andrew Cotton has been appointed director of housing and property.

Mr Robinson has more than 30 years’ experience in local government and will be responsible for finance, communications, business support, governance, democratic and legal services, IT and HR and organisational development. He will provide support to the chief executive, Karen Bradford.

Mr Robinson started in local government at Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council in 1987. From there he moved to West Lindsey where he led on Corporate Services and HR among other responsibilities which also included the roles of monitoring officer and returning officer for West Lindsey.

Mr Robinson said: “Having worked in local government in Lincolnshire for a number of years, I know what a great organisation South Kesteven District Council is. South Kesteven is also a wonderful place and has the potential to be even better.

“I’ve joined an ambitious and forward-thinking council and am really looking forward to working on behalf of our businesses and communities.”

Mr Robinson was one of four strong candidates shortlisted from a total of 25 applicants who were interviewed.

Karen Bradford said: “This is a key appointment that strengthens our senior management team and is another big step towards ensuring SKDC is a high-performing council that puts local residents and businesses first every time.

“Alan brings a wealth of experience to what is a varied and challenging role and his contribution will be invaluable in making South Kesteven the best district in which to live, work and to visit.”

Andrew Cotton is the new director of housing and property with more than 20 years' experience in social housing, having worked for both local authorities and housing associations. He has experience of senior management covering all aspects of housing, including new build development.

Mr Cotton is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Housing and joins SKDC from Melton Borough Council, where he was director of housing and communities.

He said: “I was delighted to accept the director of housing and poperty role and to be joining South Kesteven District Council at such an exciting and challenging time.

“I was impressed by the experience and passion of the members and management team throughout the recruitment process. It is clear that there is a real ambition to make the district the best place in which to live, work and visit.

“I look forward to working with members and colleagues right across the organisation to realise those ambitions.”

Ms Bradford said: “Andrew has extensive experience and proven success in leading on high-performing housing services and I am delighted he is joining us as we embark on an extensive programme of work to improve our housing stock.”