South Kesteven District Council ‘better at serving public than its own staff.’

South Kesteven District Council appears to be serving the public better than it serves its own workforce, according to an Employee Engagement Survey.

Almost 500 of 680 council staff answered 80 questions across 13 categories in the survey, cited in a report prepared for next Tuesday’s meeting of Employment Committee.

The survey revealed 96 per cent of staff claiming to be committed to doing their very best for SKDC and 78 per cent aimed to stay a further year.

In addition, 73 per cent were proud to work for SKDC, with two-thirds saying they spoke positively about it to family and friends, with a similar number saying they were satisfied working for SKDC.

Four-fiths of staff also said SKDC delivers a good standard of service to customers, with 73 per cent also saying the council provides a good level of extra help to those needing it.

The survey also recorded just 55 per cent felt their working conditions and surroundings were good, with half saying SKDC had the staff to do their jobs effectively. Just below half felt very much part of SKDC, with only 44 per cent feeling their jobs were secure, compared with 24 per cent who felt not. Just 43 per cent felt valued as am employee compared to 35 per cent who felt not. Some 45 per cent said stress was not an issue for them and 30 per cent said it was. 45 per cent reported good morale, and 35 per cent not.

Just 40 per cent of staff felt they were paid fairly, 41 per cent said not. The ‘staff awards’ system for good service was rated positively by 33 per cent and negatively by 40 per cent. The survey also reported relatively low marks for communication between different parts of the council.

SKDC has said it will share the results ‘warts and all’, action will be taken, and staff will be involved.