South Kesteven District Council confirms five cases of Covid-19 among staff

Five members of staff at South Kesteven District Council have recently tested positive for Coronavirus.

The council confirmed the cases today, but would not say which departments are affected.

A spokesperson for the council said: "SKDC is offering its full support as they self-isolate at home. Services have not been affected."

The spokesperson added: "The council has Covid-secure measures in place to ensure that social distancing and other measures are adhered to in the workplace and to prevent close contact with others.

"In line with government advice, staff continue to be encouraged to work from home where possible to ensure a Covid-safe workplace."

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the total number of cases of Covid-19 in South Kesteven had passed the 1,000 mark to 1,006 .