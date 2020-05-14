South Kesteven District Council invites public to join virtual meeting
Published: 13:26, 14 May 2020
| Updated: 13:34, 14 May 2020
South Kesteven District Council are inviting members of the public to join their first virtual council meeting this afternoon.
They tweeted: "As members and officers prepare for the first virtual Council meeting of SKDC, you are invited to log on and see how the council works."
All 56 councillors will be able to take part in the Full Council meeting using Skype.
Read moreCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies