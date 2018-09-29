The chief executive of South Kesteven District Council says the council is ‘serious’ in its efforts to improve staff morale.

Aidan Rave told the Employment Committee on Wednesday that convincing staff was “a challenge” but SKDC has taken on board comments they made to the council a year ago.

Last year, SKDC surveyed staff who told it they felt under-valued by managers and the leadership team, there was not enough communication between the different parts of the council and the council’s leadership also felt disconnected from the staff.

However, the survey also found staff felt trusted by management to carry out their roles, staff work well and respect each other, they are committed to the council and its aims and objectives, bullying and harassment is not an issue, staff receive the learning and development tools needed for their jobs and they believe SKDC delivers good customer service.

Mr Rave said a second survey would start next week, which he hoped would mean staff are reassured the council is taking the issue seriously.

The council, he continued, would continually change, which would disrupt staff, citing the introduction of an open plan working environment for senior officers.

Earlier, senior HR officer Neil Moverley reported on a series of meetings involving the leadership team and various departments to ‘address concerns’.