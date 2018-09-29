South Kesteven District council "serious" to improve staff morale
The chief executive of South Kesteven District Council says the council is ‘serious’ in its efforts to improve staff morale.
Aidan Rave told the Employment Committee on Wednesday that convincing staff was “a challenge” but SKDC has taken on board comments they made to the council a year ago.
Last year, SKDC surveyed staff who told it they felt under-valued by managers and the leadership team, there was not enough communication between the different parts of the council and the council’s leadership also felt disconnected from the staff.
However, the survey also found staff felt trusted by management to carry out their roles, staff work well and respect each other, they are committed to the council and its aims and objectives, bullying and harassment is not an issue, staff receive the learning and development tools needed for their jobs and they believe SKDC delivers good customer service.
Mr Rave said a second survey would start next week, which he hoped would mean staff are reassured the council is taking the issue seriously.
The council, he continued, would continually change, which would disrupt staff, citing the introduction of an open plan working environment for senior officers.
Earlier, senior HR officer Neil Moverley reported on a series of meetings involving the leadership team and various departments to ‘address concerns’.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.