South Kesteven District Council launches discount card for Armed Forces

A discount card for members of the Armed Forces, their families and veterans is being launched by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC).

The card is based on a scheme in Rutland and is aimed at helping all service personnel, including reservists, veterans and widows or widowers, who live in the district.

It works alongside the national scheme but seeks to support stronger communities by encouraging people to buy local.

Forces card.

One of the first to sign up for a card was SKDC forces champion and deputy mayor of Grantham Councillor Dean Ward, who served in the RAF Regiment. He is calling on service colleagues to apply for a card and for the local business community to support them.

He said: “I think it’s a great idea. It’s for local companies to show they care about our service personnel and veterans and it will encourage those that hold the card to shop locally.

“I fully endorse this card and hope many businesses jump aboard and help.”

SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cook added: “It is really important to recognise our significant services community. We want to show how much we appreciate those who serve or have served our country. At the same time, we hope the scheme will further support our local shops, businesses and wider communities.”

Speaking for the local forces community, Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Haines, commanding officer at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, added: “It is hugely welcome and reaffirms South Kesteven’s historic backing to the Armed Forces as well as acknowledging their role locally and in the service of our country.”

Lesley Pashley, from marketing and creative specialists Nettl, was one of the first local businesses to support the scheme.

She said: “We are delighted to be offering the card. One of the ways that we can be of practical help is by offering marketing start-up packages for those who are leaving the forces to set up their own business.”

Grantham Tennis Club is another supporter. Alice Hipwell, from the club, said: “The club has been offering Armed Forces personnel and veterans discount on tennis club and gym memberships for a while, but this card enables us to be part of a community scheme.

“We feel it is very important to recognise the service, past and present, that these people have given and continue to give to the country.”