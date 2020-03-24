The district council has set up websites to let residents know about the latest developments with its services.

A spokesman for South Kesteven District Council said: "With the coronavirus situation developing rapidly South Kesteven District Council has a webpage to inform residents and tenants if, and how, council services are affected. The page, which will be updated regularly, also includes useful links to help keep residents stay in touch with the latest health advice."

The webpage can be found at http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=14947

South Kesteven District Council

In addition, the councils’ economic growth and regeneration company, InvestSK, has set up a website offering information and advice to the business community. This can be found atwww.investsk.co.uk/business/business-continuity-2

