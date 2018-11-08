‘Rogue landlords’ in South Kesteven are set to face civil penalties of up to £30,000 and banning orders.

The district council’s cabinet last week agreed to recommend full council this month adopts a Private Sector Housing Enforcement Policy, with such measures now allowed under central government regulations.

The move comes as private landlords - responsible for a fifth of housing in South Kesteven - face tougher energy efficiency regulations.

However, cabinet member for environment Dr Peter Moseley feared ‘rogue landlords’ may seek to “subvert and play the system”.

He asked if the council could impose a ‘charge’ on a property to cover a fine.

Cabinet member for housing Nick Neilson said it could not impose a charge for civil penalties, but it could if SKDC undertook repairs.

Coun Nielson pledged the council refuses to let rogue landlords off and they will learn it is cheaper to repair their properties than break the law.

Council leader Matthew Lee said SKDC will see how its new policy works, but if it faces difficulty receiving civil penalties “we will look at other changes”.